Mining ravages green zone as DC turns 250 acres forest into kharab land

The state government has ordered action against senior Revenue officials for illegally mutating 251 acres of forest land into revenue kharab land in Chitradurga’s Bedarabommanahalli village.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting convened by the then Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar in April where heads of different departments, including revenue, forest and mines departments, discussed the issue of illegal mutation of forest lands.

The land in question is part of survey number 6 of Bedarabommanahalli village of Hireguntanuru hobli in Chitradurga taluk. Documents dating back to 1932 showed that land measuring 267.23 acres on survey number 6 was forest land. RTC documents also mentioned it as forest land.

However, this changed in 2004 when the revenue authorities suddenly turned the forest land into kharab (waste) land. On May 17, 2004, the then deputy commissioner of Chitradurga issued an order to change the revenue entry by changing the status of 251.23 acres into government kharab land.

“The mutation violated Supreme Court orders on several counts. Also, the Forest department was kept in the dark. It was during the renewal of the mining lease that an official in the Forest department found out about the mutation. The entire area was originally a hill full of greenery. By the time the truth came out, it had been turned into mounds of red dust,” an official who served in Chitradurga and worked to reclaim the forest land said.

In the meeting, the chief secretary was apprised of the case. Forest officials, who had filed a special leave petition in the matter in the Supreme Court, noted the court’s remark in the Godavarman case that the term ‘forest land’ not only includes “forest as understood in the dictionary sense, but also any area recorded as forest in the government record irrespective of the ownership.”

The issue of illegal mutation has become part of the main case against mining scam in Karnataka (Samaj Parivartana Samudaya Vs State of Karnataka and others) being heard by the Supreme Court.

Noting that the deputy commissioner had not taken the opinion of the Forest department and failed to follow proper procedure, the order issued by him was invalid as the “change of revenue entry was not carried out as per the law.”

Affidavit in SC

The chief secretary instructed the officials to file an affidavit before the apex court stating that the land will be treated as forest land and to inform the court that the state government has issued appropriate directions to initiate disciplinary action against the officials concerned.

A senior official in the department said the issue of illegal mutation requires a detailed inquiry. “With the possible exception of protected areas, forest land has been illegally diverted for other purposes. A detailed audit of the Revenue department files will bring thousands of such cases,” the chief secretary stated in the meeting.