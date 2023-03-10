Minister assures 10% pay hike for RTC staff

Transport Minister B Sriramulu on Friday said that a decision on 10% hike for transport workers would be made after consulting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the Finance department officials.

Talks with the RTC staff association on wage revision are underway and a decision on the same will be made soon, he told reporters here.

The minister said that he had instructed the officers concerned to provide an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the BMTC bus conductor who was charred to death in his sleep after the vehicle caught fire. Apart from insurance money, an eligible member of the deceased staffer’s family will be given a job, the minister said.

Alleging that backward classes leader Siddaramaiah is being made a scapegoat by the Congress, Sriramulu added, “The Congress is ill-treating Siddaramaiah. He (CLP leader) will meet the same fate as S Nijalingappa, Devaraj Urs and S Bangarappa. What’s stopping the Congress from announcing Siddaramaiah as next CM, he questioned.