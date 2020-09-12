Minister issues compensation to kin of murdered priests

Minister issues compensation to family of murdered priests

Ranjith Kandiya
Ranjith Kandiya, DHNS,
  • Sep 12 2020, 14:22 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2020, 14:22 ist

Minister of Muzrai, Kota Srinivas Poojary visited Sri Arkeshwara Temple at Gottalu extension in the city where three priests of the temple were brutally murdered with lethal weapons on the temple premises on Thursday night.

The deceased are Ganesh (45), Prakash (52) and Anand (33), residents of Gottalu were murdered.

The Minister issued compensation of Rs 5 lakh to kin of each family. The Minister, Endowment Commissioner Rohini Sinduri, and others visited the temple and also gathered information about the murder of the priests.

The thieves bludgeoned the priests, who also served as security guards, when they were asleep, before looting the offering boxes (hundis).

Karnataka
Kota Srinivas Poojary

