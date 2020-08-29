Minister, MP comment against Vishwanath's Tipu remark

Minister, MP comment against Vishwanath's Tipu statement

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 29 2020, 21:01 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2020, 08:30 ist
MLC A H Vishwanath. Credit: DH Photo

BJP leaders, including a minister and MP, took exception to party MLC A H Vishwanath's remarks in favour of Tipu Sultan.

In Chamarajanagar on Saturday, Suresh Kumar said that Vishwanath’s stand on Tipu Sultan is his personal views but, being a BJP leader, he must think about the party’s stand.

Pratap Simha, speaking to reporters in Mysuru, commented that Vishwanath, who joined BJP recently, nominated as MLC from the field of literature. “He must have minimum knowledge of History before speaking,” he commented.

However, Vishwanath denied commenting on the issue.

Vishwanath had earlier said, “Tipu Sultan doesn’t belong to any party, caste or religion. He is the son of this soil and we shouldn’t reduce him to anyone caste or religion”.

 

Karnataka
Tipu Sultan
BJP
A H Vishwanath

