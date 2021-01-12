Minister orders to gun down man-eater leopards

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 12 2021, 00:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2021, 02:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

In a move aimed at reducing incidents of man-animal conflicts, especially involving leopards in various parts of Karnataka and monitor the movement of leopards in and around the vicinity of human habitation, the government has decided to instal camera traps. Besides, forest officials have been directed to gun down leopards if they are found to be man-eaters. 

“It is difficult to identify man-eating leopards. But studies have revealed that if leopards attack human beings once, they keep visiting human habitations. We have instructed the forest officials to gun down man-eating leopards if they come across any,” Forest Minister Anand Singh said. He was speaking to mediapersons in Hosapete, Ballari district on Monday. He said that The landscape in Hampi area and Anjanadri Hills, interspersed with rocky hillocks and bushy vegetation, was conducive for leopards and it was difficult to detect their presence. “Hence, officials have been told to instal camera traps in consultation with wildlife experts.”

Karnataka
leopard
wildlife

