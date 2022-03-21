Minister promises title deeds for KGF workers

Housing Minister V Somanna told the Assembly that he will convene a meeting with officials to discuss the fate of workers who toiled at the erstwhile Kolar Gold Fields (KGF).
Somanna was replying to a question by KGF legislator Roopakala M, who alleged that 30,000 families of KGF workers are in dire straits. “For the last 30-40 years, these workers who gave their sweat and blood in KGF haven’t been given title deeds and housing. There are 30,000 families living in British-era sheds without roads, drains and other infrastructure,” Roopakala said.
Somanna said he needed a report from the deputy commissioner to take further action. “For us to give title deeds, we need to know if KGF comes under the government. If the DC says that it is very much under the government, then we will do it,” he said, adding that he would convene a meeting on Tuesday. Somanna also said the government has distributed title deeds to dwellers of 17 slums in the KGF city municipal council limits recognized by the Karnataka Slum Development Board. “In 2016-17, in KGF, out of 843 homes, 700 homes have been completed. The remaining 143 are in the finishing stage. Work has started on another 400 homes at the cost of Rs 24.23 crore,” he said.
