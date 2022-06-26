Minor gang-raped by husband, 3 others in Chitradurga

A 17-year old girl was reportedly gang-raped by four men including her husband here.
The victim is undergoing treatment at the District General Hospital.
Police have registered cases of rape and attempt to murder against them in a women's police station. A child marriage case has also been registered against the husband.
The husband called the girl over the phone on June 7 and asked her to come near Maalappanahatti road. He later took her to an under-construction building in an isolated place. Besides him, three other men were at the spot.
In the complaint, she stated that they undressed her and burnt her body with cigarettes. She was screaming for help when they were abusing her sexually. She lost consciousness after someone hit her head hard. She regained consciousness after getting treatment in the hospital. Her husband threatened that he would kill her if she disclosed the incident.
