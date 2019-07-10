Minor girl abducted, married, sexually assaulted

A case of minor girl allegedly being abducted and sexually assaulted after being forced into marriage at a temple, has been registered at the Karkala police station.

The girl, who had been to town to purchase medicine on April 25, went missing. Accordingly, her brother filed a complaint with the police.

The police traced the girl to a room at Sanaba Layout in Pandavapura of Mandya district recently.

The suspect, Sharan, had abducted the minor and married her in Sringeri.

Later, he took her to a labourer’s shed at a quarry unit in Madlapura Hosalli near Kushalnagar. He had taken a house for rent at Sanaba Layout, a month ago.

The police have learnt that the minor was sexually assaulted during her stay with Sharan.

Police registered cases under Pocso Act and Prevention of Child Marriage Act. Further investigation is on.