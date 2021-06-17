Minor girl's 3 am wedding averted in Mandya village

The Kikkeri police rescued a 6-year-old girl from a marriage in KR Pet taluk on Thursday.
The girl's father had lodged a complaint that his family members and relatives were trying to marry off his daughter to a 31-year-old man. He was assaulted for refusing to accept the alliance and sought justice.
The wedding was scheduled at Kanneshwara temple at 3 am. On learning of the raid by the police, the family changed the wedding venue to Doddakeramma temple in Chikkosahalli. However, police rushed to the spot and averted the wedding. All the guests escaped from the spot, said the police.
The girl's grandparents have been taken into custody. The groom is at large and measures are taken to nab him, said police.
