Minor gives birth, man held under POCSO Act

The Karnataka Police have arrested a 34-year-old man on charges of raping a minor girl studying in Class 10 in Dakshina Kannada district, the police said on Saturday.

The arrested person has been identified as Keshava, a resident of Madmittinaru village near Uppinangadi town and has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

The parents had no clue about their daughter having a physical relationship with the accused person. They had suspected that she had developed a tumour in abdomen and admitted her to a hospital in Mangaluru.

The doctors who tested her detected that the girl was pregnant. Later, the minor girl gave birth to a girl. The matter was brought to the notice of the Uppinangadi police.

After the inquiry, the minor girl told the police about Keshava.

