Minority welfare dept schools to offer CBSE syllabus

Students, who join residential schools run by the minority welfare department in the state, will study the CBSE syllabus from the current academic year.

At present, these schools teach the state board syllabus.

Karnataka has 134 residential institutions run by the department.

In the first phase, 31 schools will offer CBSE curriculum starting this year for grades 6 to 9 and 11.

As grades 10 and 12 students are appearing for the board exams, the department has decided to keep away from adopting the CBSE syllabus this year.

A senior official said the department has tied up with Azim Premji Foundation for teacher training and also with some oldest CBSE affiliated schools.

“Around 300 teachers will be trained as we are shifting from state to CBSE syllabus. Though we were offering English medium education, teachers need to be trained as we are shifting to CBSE,” the official mentioned.

This is completely free of cost and according to the department data as many as 15,000 students will get the benefit.

“The main aim is to prepare students studying at our schools to crack various competitive exams, like NEET, KCET and JEE,” explained the official.

This was part of the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s budget announcement.

The department is spending around Rs 52 lakh per school to upgrade them on par with CBSE schools.

As explained by the officials, these schools will function like Kendriya Vidyalayas.

“We will formally inaugurate these schools in a few days. We are waiting for the chief minister’s time as he also holds the portfolio,” the official added.

The CBSE curriculum will be extended to all 134 schools in a phased manner.

About 75% of students at these schools belong to minority communities and the rest 25% are from other backward communities.