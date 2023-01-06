Miscreants assault youth for speaking to a girl at bus station

A 20-year-old youth from Kallugundi village of Sampaje in Sullia taluk was allegedly assaulted for meeting and speaking to a girl at the Subrahmanya bus stand on Thursday.

In his complaint, Afeed stated that he had arrived at the KSRTC bus stand in Subrahmanya on Thursday to meet a girl whom he had met on social media a year ago. When he was handing over a chocolate to the girl while speaking to her at the bus stand, a group of people arrived and forcefully took him to a jeep that was parked by the side of the road.

More persons inside the jeep joined them and took the youth to an old building nearby. They confined him to a room where more persons came and allegedly assaulted him using wooden logs and sticks injuring his head, hands and other parts of the body. One of the members even attempted to stab him with a knife.

Later, the gang issued a warning to the victim urging him to stay away from the girl and issued a death threat. They also abused him.

Subrahmanya police registered a case under IPC sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 307 (attempt to murder), 365 (Whoever kidnaps or abducts any person with intent to cause that person to be secretly and wrongfully confined ), 143 (Whoever is a member of an unlawful assembly), 147 (punishment for rioting) and 149 (offence be committed by any member of an unlawful assembly ).