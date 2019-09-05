Miscreants caused violence, not Congmen: Siddaramaiah

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday claimed that those, engaged in violence during the protest against the arrest of former minister D K Shivakumar, are miscreants, but not Congress workers.

"We have asked our party workers to stage the protest peacefully," he told media persons, on his way to Badami.

Siddaramaiah reiterated that arrest of Shivakumar is nothing but vindictive politics by the BJP government to suppress Opposition leaders.

He charged that the BJP government has totally failed in managing the flood situation. Rehabilitation centres are closed down at many places and separate sheds are not yet erected for the flood-affected people, he alleged.

Siddaramaiah said steps have not yet been taken for the relocation of affected villages and to provide compensation for damages. "The government has no guidelines to build separate houses for joint families. As an Opposition, we are exerting pressure on the government. But this government has no ears and eyes and it has thick skin," he criticised.

He said, "We have no objection for Karnataka and Maharashtra governments thinking about proper management of dams. We welcome the move if water from dams are released systematically, without creating the flood-like situation,"

Congress leaders Altaf Hallur, Anilkumar Patil, and others were present.