Miscreants did violence, not Congmen: Siddaramaiah

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah claimed that those who were engaged in violence during protests against the arrest of D K Shivakumar were miscreants, but not Congress workers.

We have asked our party workers to stage protests peacefully, he told media persons here on Thursday, on his way to Badami.

Siddaramaiah reiterated that arrest of D K Shivakumar is nothing but vindictive politics by BJP government to suppress Opposition leaders.

On flood management

"BJP government has totally failed in managing the flood situation. Rehabilitation centres are closed down at many places, and separate sheds are not yet erected for the flood-affected people," Siddaramaiah charged.

Steps are not taken for relocation of affected villages, and to give compensation for damages. The government has no guidelines to build separate houses for joint families. As an Opposition, we are pressuring the government, but this government has no ears and eyes, and it has thick skin, he criticised.

On dam management

We have no objection for Karnataka and Maharashtra governments thinking about proper management of dams. We welcome the move if water from dams are released systematically, without creating flood-like situation, Siddaramaiah noted.

Congress leaders Altaf Hallur, Anilkumar Patil, and others were present.