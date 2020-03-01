Miscreants scribble slogans favouring Pakistan in Karnataka

In another incident of vandalising property to take a jibe at the Prime Minister, unknown miscreants have scribbled in favour of Pakistan on a wall of a house in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district.

The house belonged to Kishanrao Hagaragundagi, and is located at Saath Gumbaz.

The writings contained slogans such as 'Pakistan zindabad' and several others criticising as well as abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the wall.

The miscreants fled the spot and the police suspect that the incident must have taken place on Saturday night.

The Chowk Police Station cops rushed to the spot to erase the graffiti.