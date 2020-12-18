Missing Hosakote Taluk Health Officer traced in Hirisave

Missing Hosakote THO traced in Hirisave

DHNS
DHNS, Hirisave (Hassan dist),
  • Dec 18 2020, 20:45 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2020, 20:45 ist
Police, who received information that he was travelling from Hassan side, on national highway 75, intercepted the vehicle near Hassan-Mandya border toll. Credit: Special Arrangement

The missing Hosakote Taluk Health Officer Dr Manjunath was found in Hirisave, on Friday, and Hirisave police have taken him into custody.

Manjunath had gone missing days after he raided a private hospital and seized Rs 10 lakh worth medicines stored and sold illegally. The family had lodged a missing complaint with the police.

Police, who received information that he was travelling from Hassan side, on national highway 75, intercepted the vehicle near Hassan-Mandya border toll. They informed the higher officials, and later handed him over to Tumakuru district police.

When contacted, Sub-inspector Srinivas said he has no information as the probe is being conducted at the police station where a case has been registered .

Karnataka
Hoskote

