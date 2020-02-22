Mizoram Assembly resolution asks Centre to protect 'religious freedom'; endorsed by NDA ally

Mizoram Assembly unanimously passed a private member's resolution asking the Centre to take appropriate measures to protect "religious freedom" as guaranteed in the Constitution.

The resolution, moved by the oppostion Congress Legislature Party leader Zodintluanga, was endorsed by the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), an ally of BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Moving the resolution, the Congress leader said that religious minorities were under fear as cases of religious persecution had gone up since 2014, when Narendra Modi government came to power at the Centre.

"Attack and physical assault on religious minorities and on religious monuments was rampant under the BJP rule. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 is a discriminatory law as it seeks to offer citizenship on religious lines," the Congress leader alleged while speaking in favour of the resolution in the Assembly on Friday.

Mizoram, a Christian-majority state witnessed strong protest against the CAB before the Centre decided to exempt the states having Inner Line Permit (ILP) from its purview. Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur has ILP system, under which visitors from rest of the country are required to a take permit.

Taking part in a discussion on the resolution, Chief Minister and MNF Chief Zoramthanga said his party was not following the principles and ideologies of BJP, even as it decided to be a partner of NDA at the Centre to fight Congress.

Zoramthanga stated that he had openly opposed the Citizenship Amendment Bill, despite being an ally of the NDA. The resolution, which was unanimously passed by the Assembly stated that "the Centre must take measures to ensure that religious freedom is continuously protected."