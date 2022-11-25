MLA apologies for his comments against PM

MLA apologies for his comments against PM

A video, showing the MLA using abusive language and unparliamentary words against Modi, surfaced on social media, prompting BJP leaders to stage a flash protest

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 25 2022, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2022, 04:56 ist
MLA P T Parameshwar Naik. Credit: DH Photo

MLA P T Parameshwar Naik on Friday tendered unconditional apology for making nasty comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A video, showing the MLA using abusive language and unparliamentary words against Modi, surfaced on social media, prompting BJP leaders to stage a flash protest. Sensing the consequences of his act, Parameshwar released another video tendering an unconditional apology.

"I was provoked by increasing fuel prices and farmers' woes. I apologise for using unparliamentary words against the Prime Minister. However, I condemn the Centre's decision to hike prices of diesel, petrol and LPG gas cylinders," the MLA stated in the video.   

The MLA made objectionable remarks against Modi while discussing political developments with his supporters at his farmhouse. The video also shows him speaking against daughters of late deputy chief minister M P Prakash and voters. 

