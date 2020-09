Raibag MLA Duryodhan Aihole tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

In a Facebook post, Aihole informed that in the wake of the legislature session commencing on Monday he had undergone Covid-19 test in Bengaluru and has tested positive.

He said he was asymptomatic and was in home isolation in Bengaluru and urged those who have come in contact with him to get themselves tested as precautionary measure.

Aihole said he would oversee development work in his constituency despite isolation.