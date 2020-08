Davangere South MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa, (90) has tested positive for Covid-19, on Saturday.

His son and former minister S S Mallikarjuna was also tested positive five days ago. Later, throat swab of the MLA was sent for laboratory for the test. Now, he is also tested positive. At present, the MLA is in Bengaluru.