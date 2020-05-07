MLA slams CM B S Yediyurappa for not announcing relief for farmers

MLA D C Gowishankar has flayed Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for announcing a special package for flower growers, washermen, Savitha Samaja, auto and taxi drivers; but not for farmers.

Speaking to reporters in the city on Thursday, he said that farmers had suffered losses from the day the lockdown was announced and their produce had not fetched them the right price. Many have suffered losses because there was no market for their produce. "By not coming to the aid of farmers, the government has let them down," he flayed.

He urged the CM to waive farm loans the way H D Kumaraswamy had done during his term as CM. "The DC should have called a meeting of all MLAs in the district and discussed the measures taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19. But he has not done any such thing so far," he added.