MLA slams officials for allowing Covid-19 victim's funeral

Covid-19 victim's funeral: MLA slams officials

DHNS
DHNS, Tumakuru,
  • May 01 2020, 01:11 ist
  • updated: May 01 2020, 01:17 ist

Tumakuru Rural MLA D C Gowrishankar vented his ire against Deputy Commissioner K Rakesh Kumar and Tahsildar Mohan Kumar for allowing the last rites of the Covid-19 victim (P-535, who died on April 26) to be held in Kumbipalya village in Nagavalli gram panchayat, Tumakuru taluk.   

He said in Tumakuru on Thursday that this incident had created panic among the people in the gram panchayat.

"The officials should have waited for the swab sample test reports before allowing the funeral to be held. The DC and the tahsildar are directly responsible for this and I will write to the chief minister seeking disciplinary action against following an inquiry," the MLA added. He said that the DC and tahsildar should have notified him before allowing the funeral to take place.  

 

 

D C Gowrishankar
Lockdown
COVID-19
Covid-19 scare

