MLA tenders apology for violating Covid guidelines

Karnataka MLA and chief minister's political secretary M P Renukacharya violated Covid guidelines enforced by the government at a bull taming race contest held at Balamuri village in the taluk on Monday. After he came under criticism from various sections of the society, he has openly tendered an apology for taking part in it.

The MLA inaugurated the bull taming contest which was attended by thousands of people. Most of spectators had not worn face masks. His supporters carried him on their shoulders and they also garlanded him and many took selfies with their beloved leader violating the norms.

MLA M P Renukacharya said he participated in the contest as youths of Honnali assembly constituency wanted him to be part of it. "I apologise to people of the state and chief minister for violating guidelines. My participation has embarrassed me."

He also claimed that he had done good deeds during the first and second wave of Covid-19. He promised that he would take steps towards postponing various events including ram fight in his constituency.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police C B Rishyanth told that a case will be against organisers and participants in the event.