MLA's daughter got Scheduled Caste certificate legally, says brother

Akhila Karnataka Dr Ambedkar Jangama SC Rakshana Vedike President and Honnali MLA MP Renukacharya’s brother MP Darakeshwaraiah warned that he would file a case against Congress legislators if they make baseless allegations against his family members for obtaining Beda Jangama caste certificate outside the Assembly.

"Let them come for a debate on the issue," he challenged.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday, he said, "Veerashaiva/Lingayat Jangama is different from the Beda Jangama community. In 1995, following the directions from the High Court of Karnataka, the state government had withdrawn its earlier circular stating that the people of Beda Jangama community are basically non-vegetarians and drink alcohol."

It had even directed the government not to consider the old circular while issuing the Beda Jangama caste certificate. But the government officials are not keen to issue SC certificates to the people of Beda Jangama certificate citing the old circular, he said.

On MLA M P Renukacharya’s daughter obtaining SC caste certificate, he said, “Bengaluru North Taluk tahsildar had issued Beda Jangama caste certificate to the family members and the High Court of Karnataka had approved it in 2021. The court had even stated that legal action must not be initiated against us. My brother Renukacharya’s daughter Chetana got the Beda Jangama caste certificate, as I was her guardian. But we have not obtained any facility from the government.”

