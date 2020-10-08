MLC elections: BJP rebel candidate has zero assets

BJP’s rebel candidate D T Srinivasa, who is contesting as an independent from the South East graduates constituency, is an MBA graduate without a penny in his pocket, if his affidavit is anything to go by.

Srinivasa, who had lobbied for a ticket from the saffron party has zero assets and liabilities, according to his affidavit, while his wife, Hiriyur BJP MLA Poornima, has assets worth Rs 112 crore.

The declaration was in contrast with the one filed by Poornima for the 2018 election, where she revealed that her spouse had movable assets worth Rs 2.19 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 13.7 crore.

Srinivasa is the only candidate with zero assets contesting the upcoming Legislative Council polls and is pitted against BJP’s Chidanand M, Congress’ Ramesh Babu and R Chowda Reddy of the JD(S), who is the sitting MLC from the constituency.

Among the candidates from major political parties, Puttanna who jumped ship to BJP from JD(S) had the highest net worth. Contesting from Bangalore Teachers’ constituency, Puttanna has movable assets worth Rs 18.48 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 26.22 crore.

Apart from Srinivasa, Timmayya Purle, contesting on a JD(S) ticket from Karnataka North East Teachers’ constituency had the least wealth. He has declared total wealth of Rs 27.98 lakh (Rs 14.98 lakh movable and Rs 13 lakh immovable) and liabilities of

Rs 10.85 lakh.

Meanwhile, former MLA and Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj has filed his papers as independent from the North East Teachers’ constituency on Thursday.

Thursday was the last day for candidates to file their nominations. Elections to these four Legislative Council seats are scheduled for October 28.