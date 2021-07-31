MLC Kota Srinivas Poojary seeks Lokayukta probe against those spreading canards against him

MLC Kota Srinivas Poojary has appealed to Lokayukta chief Justice Vishwanath Shetty to conduct a probe into allegations that he (Kota Poojary) was constructing a house worth Rs 6 crore.

“A few vested interests have been spreading rumours on social media that I have been constructing a house worth Rs 6 crore. I have been constructing a house on 13 cents land at an estimated cost of Rs 60 lakh by availing loan and from my income at Giliyaru in Brahmavar. A probe should be conducted into the allegations levelled against me,” Kota Srinivas Poojary urged in his appeal to Lokayukta.

“I have been serving as MLC for three terms and minister for two terms. I also had served as leader of the opposition in the council in the past. I have been furnishing details on properties owned by me to Lokayukta all these years. I had availed Rs 35 lakh loan for construction of house two years ago. I again had applied for a loan up to Rs 40 lakh. Amidst developments of cabinet expansion, the rumours are spread in social media to tarnish my reputation,” he rued.

He said; “Lokayukta should probe into my income, honorarium earned by me, loans borrowed and income earned by my son through his business. Lokayukta can take action against me if they find that the expenditure on the construction of a new house exceeds my income. Legal action should be initiated against those who had levelled malicious allegations against me.”