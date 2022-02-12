MLC nominations: Parameters diluted over years, says Horatti

The parameters for nominating MLCs to the Karnataka Legislative Council has diluted over the years. Seats reserved for different fields, including art, literature and education, are being given to political leaders who have lost elections, Legislative Council chairperson Basavaraj Horatti lamented on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, Horatti said owing to such a trend, there is a lot of criticism against the Upper House. "Seats reserved for a particular field of achievement must be given only to achievers from that field. Only then can we uphold the honour of the Upper House," he said. This Council has seen doyens such as Mallikarjun Mansoor, Siddalingaiah, Khadri Shamanna, Tara and the likes, he pointed out.

He also lamented that the mandate for conducting 60-day legislature sessions per year is not being followed. While in 2021, the legislature session was held for 42 days, the year before that it was held only for 33 days, he said.

