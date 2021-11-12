MLC polls: Bhavani Revanna's name mooted

The name of Bhavani Revanna, JD(S) MLA H D Revanna’s wife and former zilla panchayat member, is doing the rounds for the election to Legislative Council

  • Nov 12 2021, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2021, 03:16 ist
Bhavani Revanna, JD(S) MLA H D Revanna’s wife and former zilla panchayat member. Credit: DH Photo

The name of Bhavani Revanna, JD(S) MLA H D Revanna’s wife and former zilla panchayat member, is doing the rounds for the election to Legislative Council. 

While one section of the party members wants Bhavani to be fielded, another is batting for Revanna’s elder son and Hassan District Central Cooperative Bank director Suraj Revanna to contest the MLC poll.

The opinion came to the fore during the party workers and leaders meeting, chaired by party supremo H D Deve Gowda in the city on Friday.

A few members insisted that Bhavani be given a party ticket. The leaders should not consider her as the daughter-in-law, but issue ticket under women’s quota, they urged.

Gowda said, “Many people have worked honestly for the party and they should also be considered for tickets. This is not a father-sons’ party. The opinion of MLAs, aspirants and party workers would be collected before announcing the name of the
candidate”.

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy will seek the opinion of the locals and then announce the names of the candidates for 25 MLC seats, he added.

