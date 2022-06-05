MLC polls: Marithibbegowda to support Cong candidate

JD(S) MLC Marithibbegowda said on Sunday that he would support Congress candidate Madhu G Madegowda for the upcoming elections to Legislative Council from the South Graduates constituency.
Marithibbegowda has distanced himself from the party activities after the JD(S) rejected the ticket to his confidante Keelara Jayaramu. He had recently announced that he would not campaign for JD(S) candidate H K Ramu.
Speaking at a meeting organised by Marithibbegowda Sneha Balaga on Saturday night, he said, “I would have worked for the JD(S) candidate if an honest party worker was issued a ticket. But, ticket was given to a person, who has no connection with the party, but with a good financial background.”
“I have decided to support Congress candidate Madhu Madegowda after consulting my supporters and well-wishers in all the four districts,’’ Marithibbegowda said.
“The JD(S) has informed me that I would not be considered for the MLC elections to Teachers constituency in 2024. I am upset over this. I have decided keeping in mind the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections,” he said.
