M'luru violence: HDK demands CM to sack Home minister

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy has demanded Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to suspend within 24 hours the police officers responsible for firing in Mangaluru and sack Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Addressing a press meet here on Sunday, Kumaraswamy alleged that the Commissioner of Police was issuing false statements.

“The police have failed to furnish accurate information on the people injured in police firing. The chief minister did not meet the injured undergoing treatment at the hospital,” he said.

Kumaraswamy said that it was not a communal clash

but a fight between the police and public. Hindus and Muslims are living in harmony even on the street where the police opened fire, he claimed.

He lashed out at the government for preventing

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah from visiting Mangaluru and registering a sedition case against MLA U T Khader.

“The authorities had granted permission to hold protest on December 19, but ban orders were clamped all of a sudden on December 18. The Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha invited former mayor Ashraf to convince the protesters, who is now battling for life in hospital.

But, Lok Sabha member Shobha Karandlaje accuses Congress leaders of inciting violence,” the former chief minister said.

Kumaraswamy met the families of the two persons who died in police firing and handed over them cheque of Rs 5 lakh each.