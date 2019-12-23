MM Hills temple open for public during solar eclipse

While most of the temples across the country, including Lord Venkateshwara temple atop Tirumala, Aiyappaswamy temple atop Sabarimala and Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi Hill in Mysuru, will be closed during the annular solar eclipse on December 26 (Thursday), Male Mahadeshwara Hill temple will be open for devotees.

Temple priest Karaveera Swami said, “As it is an Amavasya day, pujas will be conducted between 4 am and 6 am. The temple will not be closed and the devotees will be allowed for darshan.”

As special pujas will be held in the evening, the temple will be closed between 4 pm and 7 pm after the solar eclipse for rituals and preparations.

Food will be served at usual timings, a press release

issued by the temple authorities said.