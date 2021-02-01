Mobile phones now banned in Karnataka Legislative Council

Following allegations of Congress MLC Prakash Rathod browsing obscene content on his mobile phone in the Legislative Council, the use of mobile phones has been banned in the Upper House.

While some MLCs have a practice of storing documents relevant to the discussion in their phones, Legislative Council chairperson Pratapchandra Shetty said such MLCs will have to take prior permission.

Otherwise, the phones have to be switched off when the session is in progress, he directed all the legislators.

Last week, Rathod was allegedly browsing obscene content on his phone, which was captured by some television channels.

New Rules Committee

The Legislative Council secretariat on Monday named a fresh Rules Committee headed by Congress MLC B K Hariprasad. The other members include MLCs Tejaswini Gowda, K T Srikante Gowda, S V Sankanur, N Appaji Gowda and P R Ramesh. This committee will look into allegations against Rathod.