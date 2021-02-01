Mobile phones now banned in Legislative Council

Mobile phones now banned in Karnataka Legislative Council

Last week, Rathod was allegedly browsing obscene content on his phone

Shruthi H M Sastry
Shruthi H M Sastry, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 01 2021, 23:21 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2021, 00:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo.

Following allegations of Congress MLC Prakash Rathod browsing obscene content on his mobile phone in the Legislative Council, the use of mobile phones has been banned in the Upper House. 

While some MLCs have a practice of storing documents relevant to the discussion in their phones, Legislative Council chairperson Pratapchandra Shetty said such MLCs will have to take prior permission.

Otherwise, the phones have to be switched off when the session is in progress, he directed all the legislators. 

Last week, Rathod was allegedly browsing obscene content on his phone, which was captured by some television channels. 

New Rules Committee

The Legislative Council secretariat on Monday named a fresh Rules Committee headed by Congress MLC B K Hariprasad. The other members include MLCs Tejaswini Gowda, K T Srikante Gowda, S V Sankanur, N Appaji Gowda and P R Ramesh. This committee will look into allegations against Rathod.

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Karnataka Legislative Assembly
smartphones

What's Brewing

Europe's 'long the short' trade cools down

Europe's 'long the short' trade cools down

Explainer: Why is military taking control in Myanmar?

Explainer: Why is military taking control in Myanmar?

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

 