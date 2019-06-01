Model petition drafted against election of criminals

A Bengaluru lawyer has drafted an election petition model that can be filed in all high courts to challenge the election of candidates with criminal records in the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls.

The model drafted by K V Dhananjay aims to act as a template for filing petitions questioning the election of candidates who failed to advertise their criminal antecedents on three different dates between the filing of the nomination papers and the polling date in a leading newspaper and a local television channel, as mandated by a Constitution bench of the Supreme Court. An election petition must be filed within 45 days of the election results.