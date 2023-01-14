Modi as mascot for Assembly polls may reduce state leaders to minions

Going by the BJP’s poll narrative that is taking shape so far, it seems that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the party’s face for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections.

“You strengthen the booth, Modi will strengthen the nation,” Shah said two weeks ago while addressing the BJP’s booth presidents, signalling the dependence on Modi’s popularity to impress voters.

This is unlike the 2018 Assembly elections in which Modi was a significant part, but it was B S Yediyurappa who was the BJP’s face. After all, the Lingayat strongman was the BJP’s chief ministerial candidate.

So, where does that place Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the BJP’s poll narrative?

Bommai is widely acknowledged as a deft administrator, but the Shiggaon MLA has been at the receiving end of personal attacks affecting his political persona.

Also, it is argued that Bommai lacks the pan-Karnataka appeal his predecessor Yediyurappa enjoys. Also, the former CM is a bigger Lingayat leader than Bommai.

The Congress has gone after Bommai ever since he became chief minister in July 2021 over corruption allegations - from the Bitcoin scam, the PSI recruitment scam, the viral ‘PayCM’ campaign and, now, the alleged link to racketeer K S Manjunath aka ‘Santro’ Ravi - in an effort to dent his image.

The BJP’s ‘polarisation’ has overshadowed Bommai’s welfare and development push.

“(Bommai) has faced flak for being a weak bystander during the polarising process,” University of London professor James Manor, a long-time observer of Karnataka politics, said at a webinar last month. “It certainly wasn’t his style before he became CM.”

Taking a cue from Gujarat election results, BJP wants to weave its poll narrative around the PM.

BJP spokesperson Capt Ganesh Karnik, a former MLC, says elections can never be “one man’s territory”.

“But, what’s wrong if the BJP wants to build its poll narrative around its biggest vote catcher (PM Modi)? The party will not only utilise Modi, but also other leaders like Yediyurappa, Uttara Kannada MP Ananth Kumar Hegde and (Bijapur City MLA) Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who can bring more votes to our kitty,” he says.

Karnik also argues that it is not a question of Bommai or Yediyurappa being sidelined.

“It is all about bringing more votes to the party and winning more seats to retain Karnataka. By far, PM Modi is the biggest vote catcher in the country for the BJP and surely, we will be using him more than anyone else. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also be campaigning hard this time,” he explains.

Bommai also faced resistance from within the BJP. There was heartburn when he was picked as Yediyurappa’s replacement, as Bommai was not a ‘native’ BJP man, having jumped ship from Janata Dal (United) in 2008. There was concerted effort within the BJP to project Bommai as pale, which led to speculation on another leadership change. But Bommai sailed through the storms.

“No one is big or small. All have their own roles to play,” IT/BT Minister C N Ashwath Narayan says. “BJP is a party of principles and not personality-centric.

Therefore, the party will face elections as a united front,” he insists.

There are also reports that Yediyurappa is feeling neglected or sidelined, and this could put the BJP on a sticky wicket, according to political analyst G P Nandan.

“There’s still time for BJP to use his popularity to win more seats in regions where the Lingayat community is sizable. Bommai can’t match Yediyurppa’s popularity as people are aware that he was chosen to be CM by Yediyurappa,” he says.

“PM Modi is certainly the biggest vote catcher, but even he will be handicapped if Yediyurappa is ignored.”

Parties facing an election under a single leader is not a new phenomenon. “There has been one ‘national leader’ all the time. Today, it is Modi for BJP. But, if democracy is to thrive, parties must allow leaders to grow,” he concludes.