Modi denied appointment to BSY alleges Siddaramaiah

Congress leader Siddaramaiah has charged that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was denied an appointment by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday. Yediyurappa, according to his Cabinet colleagues, was expected to travel to Delhi in the wake of delay in the sanctioning of flood relief.

"Denying the appointment to Karnataka chief minister by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, even during post-flood emergency, is an insult to Yediyurappa and injustice to our state. No one with self-respect will tolerate this," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

The allegation came after Yediyurappa's visit to Delhi, which was expected during the week, was called off. Following the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Law Minister J C Madhuswamy said that the chief minister was expected fly to the national capital on Friday. However, sources in the CMO say that the visit was likely cancelled as the chief minister is now scheduled to chair meetings in the city.

The former chief minister also took a dig at the BJP government for releasing only Rs 1,500 crore for flood relief and questioned whether bankruptcy prevented it from releasing more funds. "The State government which estimated losses worth Rs 35,160 crore due to floods, has released only Rs 1,500 crore as relief - which is a grave injustice to the victims, Yediyurappa, is the State government bankrupt?" he tweeted.

The JD(S) also attacked Narendra Modi and took a dig at Yediyurappa for 'struggling' to meet the prime minister. "The nation has never seen a prime minister like Narendra Modi who has neglected the State and has offered no help despite the dreadful floods. The State has never seen a weak chief minister like Yediyurappa, who is struggling to meet the prime minister who hails from the same party," the JD(S) tweeted.