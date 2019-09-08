Modi has time for Isro, but not for floods: Cong

The Congress on Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “insulting” Karnataka as he left the state without providing any assurance to those displaced by the floods.

“We thought, Modi will announce something good for lakhs of people in Karnataka along with Chandrayaan-2’s success,” Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao said.

He said that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had earlier said that he would speak to Modi about the floods which have hit 103 taluks in 22 districts. “The prime minister had time to make a speech at Isro. But he didn’t have time to meet officials of the government to review the flood situation. Doesn’t Modi care? Or does he think no can dare ask him anything? Is the CM scared? Modi has insulted Karnataka,” Rao charged.

Congress Legislature Leader (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah accused the Yediyurappa administration of neglecting the flood relief by prioritising transfers of officials. “All we know is the Yediyurappa received Modi when he landed here. I don’t know what the Modi government’s priority is,” he said. “The government has estimated losses due to floods as Rs 38,000 crore. According to me, it is Rs 1 lakh crore.”

The floods have killed over 80 persons with nearly seven lakh people displaced. The government has announced an immediate exgratia relief of Rs 10,000 for every affected household, and that Rs 50,000 will be given to those who want to build temporary sheds instead of renting out accommodation.

In a memorandum addressed to Modi, the party has asked the Centre to declare the state’s flood situation as a national calamity and that Karnataka’s loss must be compensated “at the earliest.”