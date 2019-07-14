Modi, Shah masterminds of Op Kamala says Ugrappa

Congress leader V S Ugrappa on Saturday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah were the masterminds behind Operation Kamala, to unseat the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the state.

Speaking to media persons here, Ugrappa said, “In an overnight operation, the BJP poached 10 Congress MLAs in Goa. It is making efforts to lure Rajya Sabha members from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.”

The saffron party is spending over Rs 1,000 crore to lure MLAs from rival parties in the state. The BJP is offering Rs 30 crore to Rs 40 crore per MLA to join its fold. But I don’t understand why the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax department are silent.” he wondered.

“The BJP has failed in its last five attempts to unsettle the coalition government. Without power, it (BJP) is feeling like a fish out of water,” Ugrappa said.