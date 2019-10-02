Modi should've protested: ex-CM on Trump's remark

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have “immediately protested” US President Donald Trump referring to him as ‘father of the country’.

Siddaramaiah, speaking at an event organised by the party on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, said Trump and Modi could be compared with each other.

“There isn’t much difference between Modi and Trump. I think Trump is ignorant. He called Modi father of the country. (Trump) should try to know more about Mahatma Gandhi,” Siddaramaiah quipped.

“Trump should’ve asked Obama (former US president) about Gandhi. If Modi is a patriot, he should’ve protested in front of Trump,” he said.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) had organised a ‘Sadbhavana March’ from its headquarters on Queen’s Road to Freedom Park. Besides Siddaramaiah, former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao and others took part in the march.

Cong MLAs meet CM

A delegation of Congress legislators from Bengaluru led by Dinesh Gundu Rao met Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday. The delegation is said to have lodged a protest with Yediyurappa, over “discrimination” in allocation of grants to constituencies represented by Congress MLAs. The delegation comprised Ramalinga Reddy, Krishna Byre Gowda, K J George, N A Haris and Sowmya Reddy.