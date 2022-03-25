Monkey fever in Siddapur taluk

The Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), commonly called monkey fever, has resurfaced. A case had been confirmed in Kaanasuru primary healthcare centre limits.

A 47-year-old man from Devisara is being treated for the KFD in the taluk hospital.“A man has contracted monkey fever. There is no need for worry as the antiviral vaccine has been given to over 90 per cent of the population, THO Dr Lakshmikant Naik told DH.

