Monkey fever in Siddapur taluk

  • Mar 25 2022, 23:08 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2022, 03:02 ist
The Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), commonly called monkey fever, has resurfaced. A case had been confirmed in Kaanasuru primary healthcare centre limits.

A 47-year-old man from Devisara is being treated for the KFD in the taluk hospital.“A man has contracted monkey fever. There is no need for worry as the antiviral vaccine has been given to over 90 per cent of the population, THO Dr Lakshmikant Naik told DH.

Karnataka
monkey fever

