Monsoon advances, pounds Belagavi and U-K districts

Monsoon was active in a few districts in the state on Friday.

Heavy rains lashed Belagavi, Khanapur and Bailhongal taluks, while parts of Kittur, Gokak and Hukkeri taluks received mild showers.

Rains in the Western Ghats, in the forest areas of Khanapur taluk, and in the catchments of River Malaprabha have raised water levels in the water body. The Hanuman temple at Habbanatti village in Khanapur along the banks of the river has submerged. Overcast conditions prevailed in rest of the district.

Heavy rains lashed across Mudigere taluk in Chikkamagaluru district. Paddy fields in Bhairapura, Guthi, Moolarahalli, Devarunda, Hoskere and Mekanagadde are inundated.

Landslide at Moolarahalli disrupted movement of vehicles for a few hours. A house was damaged when a huge tree fell over it at Hosampura in Balooru hobli. Ginger crop was damaged at Tathkola. Water-level in River Hemavathi and Japavathi has increased drastically.

Holiday declared

Following heavy rains, authorities have declared holiday for schools and Pre-University colleges on Saturday.

The rainfall that began late on Thursday night continued till Friday morning in most parts of Uttara Kannada district. Bhatkal and Kumta also received incessant rain. Sirsi and Siddapur have been receiving intermittent rainfall since Thursday night. While Mundgod and Haliyal have received moderate rainfall.

Moderate to heavy rainfall continued to lash intermittently in several parts of Shivamogga district, including Hosanagar, Sorab, Sagar, Thirthahalli, Shikaripur, Shivamogga and Bhadravathi. In the last 24 hours the district received 192.20 mm of rainfall.

The inflow of water into dams is increasing day by day. The inflow of water into Linganamakki dam was 15,732 cusecs and water level rose to 1,748.75 feet against maximum level of 1,819 feet. The inflow of water into the Bhadra dam was 4,941 cusecs. Tunga dam has reached maximum level of 588.24 feet and the inflow of water was 8,903 cusecs.

Rise in water level

Rivers, lakes and streams are swelling following heavy rain across Kodagu. Triveni Sangama in Bhagamandala is almost full. There has been an increase in the water level in River Cauvery. Intermittent rain lashed Virajpet, Napoklu, Suntikoppa and Kushalnagar. Somwarpet and Shanivarasante witnessed moderate rain.

The water-level in Harangi reservoir stood at 2,809.79 feet. The water level in the dam during the corresponding period last year was 2,850.93 feet. The inflow in Harangi reservoir has increased to 432 cusecs owing to continuous rain in Madikeri, Mukkodlu, Hattihole and Madapaura regions. The inflow on the same date last year was 1,743 cusecs.