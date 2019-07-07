Monsoon continues to batter North Karnataka region

Monsoon continued to thrive in a couple of districts in the state on Sunday. Overjoyed farmers are busy with agricultural activities.

Heavy rains continued to lash Hubballi and Dharwad for the third day on Sunday. The rains, which began on Friday, continued on Sunday too, throwing normal life out of gear. Intermittent heavy rains continued to lash the twin cities and the surrounding regions.

Many drains in the twin cities are clogged pushing water into the houses located in the low-lying areas. Several roads are waterlogged posing problems for vehicle users. The weatherman has predicted that the region will witness heavy intermittent rains on Monday also.

Rains have brought cheers to the farmers who have begun sowing operations in the fields. Rains have also brought relief to the residents in the rural areas reeling under drinking water crisis. A good number of tanks and barrages which supply water to many towns are also getting filled up.

Copious rains continued to lash the Western Ghats region in Maharashtra and Belagavi district following which

River Krishna and its tributaries, Doodhaganga and Vedaganga have returned to their glory.

Following an inflow of 36,066 cusecs of water through the Rajapur barrage into River Krishna five low-laying bridge-cum-barrages have submerged, hindering road connectivity.

Bridges submerged

The low-laying barrage-cum-bridges in Chikkodi taluk, including Kalloli-Yadur across River Krishna and Jatrat-Bhivashi, Akkol-Sidnal across its tributaries Doodhganga and the barrages to Vedaganga between Mallikwad-Dattawad and Karadaga-Bhoj are under water. The Shinglapur bridge-cum-barrage across River Gataprabha in Gokak taluk is also submerged.

Khanapur and Belagavi city continued to receive heavy rains the entire day. Dank weather prevailed in Bailhongal, MK Hubli and Kittur.

Rains receded in Kodagu district with Napoklu, Bhagamandala and Talacauvery experiencing intermittent showers, while it drizzled in Madikeri, Somwarpet, Virajpet and Madapura.

Heavy rains continued to lash across Mudigere taluk in Chikkamagaluru. Several trees and electric poles have been uprooted following gusty winds and power supply snapped in Bidarahalli, Basavanahalli and Kenjige areas. River Hemavathi is flowing in spate.

Showers were reported in most parts of Gadag district. Sowing operations were hampered since there was a delay in monsoon gaining momentum. The district received showers a couple of weeks ago. After a gap, monsoon has picked up pace again. With ponds and tanks now filled-up, farmers have sown green gram, onions, garlic, chilli, groundnuts, cotton and jowar.

Ron, Naregal and Hole Alur received normal showers, while Gadag, Mundaragi, Mulgund and Dambal received incessant rains. A few villages witnessed a downpour in Lakshmeshwar taluk.

Respite for residents

Ballari city received moderate rainfall. Dark clouds and dank weather prevailed throughout the day. By evening the skies opened up along with gusty winds.

Skies remained overcast the entire week and Sunday showers have brought respite to the residents. Most of the residents remained indoors and there was very less traffic in the city.

Sakleshpur taluk in Hassan district continued to receive heavy rains. Owing to good rainfall in the last three days, the inflow into the Hemavathi dam has increased.