Monsoon coverage of Karnataka may be delayed

The southwest monsoon is likely to cover entire Karnataka only by the third week of June instead of the normal date of June 10, said weather experts, who attributed the delay to weak monsoon conditions that are expected to slow the progression of rain-bearing winds.

Extended range forecast models also indicate that rainfall would be 'below normal' in many parts of Karnataka until the last week of June, after which it is expected to pick up pace.

But pre-monsoon season, which witnessed two cyclones, has been encouraging as the state received 44% excess rainfall, helping sowing for the upcoming Kharif season.

Speaking to DH, Revenue Department senior consultant GS Srinivasa Reddy said that monsoon conditions had weakened a bit due to which it might take some time to advance across the state.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts show that both Kerala and coastal region of Karnataka would receive widespread rainfall till June 3, after which rainfall intensity would reduce for a while.

Normally, monsoon covers the entire state by June 10. Considering the extended range forecast, it is likely that the advancement of monsoon northward to cover the entire state would be slower even if it reaches Kerala by June 3. Monsoon is likely to cover the entire state by the third week of June, Reddy said.

According to sources from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), though there were signs of weakening monsoon conditions, forecast models to be issued by the IMD in the next couple of days would shed more light on the monsoon's progression.

The IMD had recently revised the monsoon onset date in Kerala from May 30 to June 3.

Karnataka enjoyed good pre-monsoon showers due to cyclonic storms Tauktae and Yaas, according to the KSNDMC data.

In April, Karnataka received an average of 49 mm rainfall against a normal of 32 mm, while it received 113 mm against a normal of 74 mm in May.

The coastal districts received almost three times the normal rainfall during the months, though rainfall was deficient in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts.