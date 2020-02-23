Moorusaviramutt successor row gets murkier

The controversy over the successor to Moorusaviramutt pontiff Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swami has got murkier with both the claimants - Dingaleshwar Swami of Balehosur and Mallikarjuna Swami of Ghataprabha - showing documents and follower strength on the mutt premises here on Sunday.

Police, on the request of Rajayogindra Swami and mutt management, prevented Dingaleshwar Swami from holding ‘Satyadarshan’ meeting at the mutt, where the latter wanted to place the documents pertaining to him being officially declared as the successor to Rajayogindra Swami on the peetha and swear. However, he did not produce any document as he was not allowed to enter the mutt with his supporters.

“Some unseen hands, including saffron-clad swamis and politicians (especially those belonging to BJP), are playing dirty tricks to prevent me from being announced as the rightful successor,” he said without naming any person.

He said he never wanted to be the head of the biggest mutt, but wanted to be the biggest seer of a mutt that helps in changing the lives of many. Rough estimates suggest that Moorusaviramutt has property worth more than Rs 2,000 crore.

Counter claim

Mallikarjuna Swami said the case related to the rightful successor to the mutt is in the Supreme Court. “Only the court can decide on this issue. Let us wait for the verdict. There is no need for Rajayogindra Swami to announce his successor right now, as he is healthy and capable of running the mutt efficiently," he said.

Rajayogindra Swami and the mutt administration representatives were not present at the mutt on Sunday.