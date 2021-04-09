More employees dismissed as RTCs explore alternatives

The road transport corporations (RTC) on Friday continued their offensive with the BMTC dismissing 120 trainee and probationary staffers while the KSRTC sending about 300 employees on punishment transfer.

In a communication, the BMTC said 60 trainee employees and 60 probationary employees have been dismissed from their service on Friday.

The KSRTC sent 244 drivers and conductors, 34 mechanical staff, five traffic supervisors and nine others on punishment transfer for "instigating other employees to go on strike and threatening them not to report for duties".

The corporation also sought to recruit on a temporary basis candidates who in 2015 participated in recruitment and scored a minimum 40 marks but failed to make it to the next round.