More employees dismissed as RTCs explore alternatives

More employees dismissed as RTCs explore alternatives

BMTC said 60 trainee employees and 60 probationary employees have been dismissed from their service on Friday

DHNS 
DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • Apr 09 2021, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2021, 04:59 ist
Empty Majestic bus stand as RTC workers entered third day. Credit: DH Photo

The road transport corporations (RTC) on Friday continued their offensive with the BMTC dismissing 120 trainee and probationary staffers while the KSRTC sending about 300 employees on punishment transfer.

In a communication, the BMTC said 60 trainee employees and 60 probationary employees have been dismissed from their service on Friday.

Read | RTCs try to push more buses on road as gap widens between govt, workers

The KSRTC sent 244 drivers and conductors, 34 mechanical staff, five traffic supervisors and nine others on punishment transfer for "instigating other employees to go on strike and threatening them not to report for duties".

The corporation also sought to recruit on a temporary basis candidates who in 2015 participated in recruitment and scored a minimum 40 marks but failed to make it to the next round.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

KSRTC
rtc
Karnataka
BMTC
Strike
Public Transport

Related videos

What's Brewing

Watch angry Rahul Dravid - 'Indiranagar ka Gunda'

Watch angry Rahul Dravid - 'Indiranagar ka Gunda'

In Pics | Life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

In Pics | Life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Did you know Prince Philip was born on a kitchen table?

Did you know Prince Philip was born on a kitchen table?

New York store keeps neon dream alive for 50 years

New York store keeps neon dream alive for 50 years

 