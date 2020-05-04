More localities to be sealed down in Tumakuru city?

After the sealing down of Poorhouse Colony and KHB Colony in Tumakuru, there is a possibility of more localities being sealed down. It is conjectured that Maralur Dinne, GCR Colony, Chikkapete and Santepete, where police have taken strict measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, may also be sealed down as a precaution. These areas are currently in the buffer zone.

Police have already prevented entry and exit into Maralur Dinne by erecting barricades though no Coronavirus positive cases have been reported in that area. Of the seven Covid-19 positive cases in the district, five are from Tumakuru city.

According to the daily bulletin being published by the Health Department, the number of symptomatic cases being tested is increasing every day. As many as 455 test reports are awaited and a total of 2,806 throat swab and sputum samples have been tested so far. Of these, 2,320 samples have tested negative for the pandemic.