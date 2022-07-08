Mourning: Bommai puts off Dharwad, Haveri visit

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has put off his visit to Dharwad and Haveri districts following the nationwide mourning on Saturday over the death of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.

Bommai was scheduled to visit Dharwad and Haveri on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, the national flag will fly half-mast and there will be no official entertainment, the state protocol wing of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms said in an order.