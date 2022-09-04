Move on HC order on KCET rankings after getting AG's report: Bommai

In the wake of the High Court's order to redo Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) rankings, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday noted that the order should be studied thoroughly before implementing it, while the advocate general has already been asked to give a report on the matter.

"Injustice should not be done to students who really studied well for both CET and PUC examinations. I have discussed this with the higher education minister also. We will implement the court order after studying all the issues," he said.

When asked whether the government would prefer an appeal over the High Court's order, Bommai noted that a decision regarding that would be taken after getting the report from the advocate general.

On boundary dispute

Karnataka's argument would be presented efficiently when the case related to Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary dispute would be heard by the Supreme Court on November 23, Bommai said.

"Advocate general has studied the matter, and instructions are given to engage the senior most lawyer. We have a panel of advocates having seniors," he said.

'Will speak to Limbavali'

In reply to BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali allegedly not behaving properly with a woman, Bommai said, "I was not in town, and I will speak to him".

Stating that Auradkar committee's report has been implemented for the police personnel. Measures like computer examination are taken to upgrade the skills of police personnel, to properly handle cases like cyber crimes, he added.