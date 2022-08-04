Movement of buses allowed on Shiradi Ghat during night

It has to be noted that all types of vehicles were banned from July 15 to 21 on the stretch

DHNS
DHNS, Hassan,
  • Aug 04 2022, 22:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2022, 00:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

The district administration has allowed movement of buses during night on Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway on NH-75. The movement of the buses were restricted following land slip on Shiradi Ghat, near Donigal, in Sakleshpur taluk. From now, light motor vehicles and all buses can move on the road. It has to be noted that all types of vehicles were banned from July 15 to 21 on the stretch. 

Shiradi Ghat
Karnataka News

