Movement of buses allowed on Shiradi Ghat during night

The district administration has allowed movement of buses during night on Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway on NH-75. The movement of the buses were restricted following land slip on Shiradi Ghat, near Donigal, in Sakleshpur taluk. From now, light motor vehicles and all buses can move on the road. It has to be noted that all types of vehicles were banned from July 15 to 21 on the stretch.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Why you should be consistent with your yoga practice
In Pics | 9 Indian companies in Fortune 500 Global list
Navy's all-women crew carries out independent mission
Up your immunity in rainy season with Vitamin D
1,200-year-old Hindu temple in Pak opened to public
Pics | Fortune Global 500’s 10 most valuable companies
Volcano erupts in Iceland's capital in seismic hot spot