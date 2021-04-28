MP himself brings Remdesivir vials to Kalaburagi from Bengaluru

K'buragi MP himself brings Remdesivir vials to district

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Apr 28 2021, 16:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2021, 16:57 ist
As the injections were needed immediately to treat the Covid patients, he carried them in his car to Kempegowda International Airport from where they were brought to Kalaburagi by flight. Credit: Information and Public Relations Department

On getting information that Kalaburagi is facing an acute shortage of Remdesivir, vital for treating severely ill Covid patients, MP Dr Umesh Jadhav rushed to Bengaluru's drug control headquarters at 1 am on Wednesday to get 350 vials of the injection sanctioned for the district.

Families of some patients can now breathe a sigh of relief as the MP himself brought the vials by flight to Kalaburagi from Bengaluru.

District Assistant Drug Controller Gopal Bandari had brought to the notice of the MP the shortage of Remdesivir injections in the district. Jadhav, instead of depending on the district administration, went himself to the Drug Control headquarters in Bengaluru on Tuesday midnight and explained to the officials the need for immediately sanctioning Remdesivir injections to the district and managed to get 350 vials of injections sanctioned.

If the vials were dispatched on Wednesday, they would have reached the district by Thursday (April 29). As the injections were needed immediately to treat the Covid patients, he carried them in his car to Kempegowda International Airport from where they were brought to Kalaburagi by flight. The office stated that about 460 vials will reach Kalaburagi on Thursday.

Karnataka
Kalaburagi
Coronavirus vaccine
Remdesivir

