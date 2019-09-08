MP Srinivas Prasad refutes resignation rumours

Chamarajanagar MP V Srinivas Prasad on Sunday clarified that he would not resign from his post and said, "Differences in issues like transfers are common".

In a press conference here, Prasad said, “I don't want any personal gain from politics. But we need to resolve issues in connection with the transfers and other matters. We need to maintain transparency.”

Prasad explained, “I was with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa till noon on Saturday. If I had any differences, I would have told him directly. The news about my resignation is a rumour,” Prasad said.

“Being a senior leader, I know what and when to do. Thousands of people worked for my victory from Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha segment. BJP won for the first time and it should not be the last,” he said.